Percy Jackson: New Cryptic Video Teases Season 2, Next Trailer Date

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is about to start its live-action journey on Disney+. A serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling book series was one of the first projects greenlit by Disney upon its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. After two years of deep development, Percy Jackson began rolling cameras in June 2022, commencing an eight-month shoot with leading man Walker Scobell and Riordan sat firmly in the executive producer's chair. This first season is set to chronicle the events of The Lightning Thief, the first story in the original Percy Jackson pentalogy, but as evident by promotional material, the creatives behind the series are well aware of the larger universe at play.

Did Percy Jackson Just Confirm Season 2?

The world of demigods and monsters is cooking something.

Taking to social media, the official Percy Jackson and the Olympians accounts shared a cryptic video of a compass in the main lobby of the Empire State Building. The camera slowly zooms in as the compass spins out of control, briefly stopping on four numbers: 30, 31, 75, 12. The hands finally land on the numbers 11 and 16 before the video ends.

The first batch of numbers are far from random, as they are the coordinates to the Sea of Monsters, the primary location and subtitle of the second Percy Jackson story. While Percy Jackson Season 2 has yet to be announced by Disney+, author and executive producer has considered a sequel to be "fully anticipated."

"Nothing is greenlit yet. Nothing is confirmed, but we did have a first sort of short writer's room that at least allowed us to kind of sketch out what Season 2 would look like if it is approved and where the story would start," Riordan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I don't know, but I'm hopeful."

New Percy Jackson Trailer Coming Next Week?

While those coordinates may be grasping at straws, a clearer tease comes with the 11 and 16.

Executive producer Becky Riordan confirmed that the teaser video does indeed end with the hands hitting those numbers. This has led to speculation that 11 and 16 may correspond to a date, that being Thursday, November 16th. This could be the day that Percy Jackson and the Olympians drops its full trailer. There have been three short teasers for the series so far, but none have given a full glimpse at what this first season is about. The closest fans got was Glynn Turman's Chiron revealing that "the master bolt has been stolen" at the very end of the latest trailer.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on December 20th.