Percy Jackson: Disney+ Re-Release Book Covers Revealed

2023 is a busy month for the world of demigods. Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians officially wrapped production this past February, concluding the serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief's eight-month shoot. While the series has shifted into post-production, all PJO momentum has turned towards the books, as today marks the release date of the first novelized spin-off story, The Sun and the Star. The firsts continue four months from now, as Percy Jackson gets its first proper sequel in over a decade when Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods hits bookshelves.

That said, new stories aren't the only narratives coming to stores this fall. Ahead of the rumored early 2024 streaming premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Disney is re-releasing The Lightning Thief in both traditional and graphic novel form.

The new novel cover features the Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians logo alongside a silver trident submerged in water and reveals that inside contains "photos from the Disney+ series."

(Photo: Disney)

The graphic novel cover is a bit more involved, as a cartoon Percy wields Riptide in the foreground of the Empire State Building. Ares can be seen in the blade's reflection, an homage to The Last Olympian's comic cover. Percy can also be seen wearing a backpack that contains a voltage-infused tube, a container that holds Zeus's master bolt.

(Photo: Disney)

Both of these re-releases hit bookshelves on November 21st. Being that they are the only pieces of marketing that have clear release dates, fans should expect Percy Jackson's promotional campaign to begin around this timeframe. Marvel has previously done a similar structure with its feature films, dropping tie-in comics just two months before the project hits theaters. If Percy Jackson follows that schedule, the eight-episode Season 1 would likely arrive around late January 2024.

"This is simply a guess, but I would suspect we'll start seeing more promotional material as we get closer to the launch date. When and what, I don't know yet," author and executive producer Rick Riordan said recently regarding the marketing campaign. "To accurately reflect the show, all PR images will have to include the show's final visual effects, and those visuals are one of the most time-consuming parts of post-production. What I can tell you: I've seen early drafts of the PR material, promo posters, cast photos, etc., and they blew me away!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post-production.