When Will Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the OIympians Trailer Premiere?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is on its way to becoming a live-action reality. Disney+'s serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels wrapped production on Season 1 this past February, concluding its eight-month shoot and sending the series into its extensive post-production process. While this suggests that the highly-anticipated marketing campaign is still many months away, the fact that Percy Jackson premiered a brief teaser trailer at Disney D23 Expo this past fall, after only filming for about three months, has opened conversation that an official trailer could hypothetically arrive at any moment.

That said, Riordan believes the official trailer is still a way's away.

"I really have no idea about when you might see a trailer," Riordan wrote on GoodReads. "But since very little of the post-production work has been done so far -- it takes a massive amount of time! -- I would suspect it won't be anytime soon."

It's worth noting that Riordan had previously said that the post-production process will take almost as long as filming itself, meaning the eight-episode first season will likely be completely polished at some point this fall. It's not uncommon for projects to debut footage before finalizing all editing aspects, as evident by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering its trailers weeks before the cast and crew went into late reshoots that seemingly reworked the film's ending, so there is always a chance that Percy Jackson's official trailer drops slightly before the series is fully exported.

All hypotheticals on the trailer's release schedule depends on Percy Jackson's premiere date. Disney+ typically runs 2-3 month marketing campaigns for its streaming shows. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired their first teasers three months before their first episodes dropped while Hawkeye and Moon Knight's previews came roughly eight weeks ahead of their air dates. If Percy Jackson aims for that previously reported early 2024 release, fans should expect a new trailer before the end of 2023.

Beyond that, a re-release of The Lightning Thief, branded as a Disney+ tie-in edition complete with eight pages of photos from the series, is set to arrive on November 21st. This hints at late November being when promotional work commences, meaning a trailer could come around this window.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post-production.