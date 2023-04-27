Disney+'s Percy Jackson: When Will The Marketing Campaign Begin?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in the final (and most unpredictable) stretch of its production. Following over two years of development and eight months of filming, the Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels officially entered post-production this past February. While it was often emphasized throughout shooting that cameras would roll for close to eight months, there has been less transparency when it comes to the duration of fine-tuning the eight episodes. Riordan, who serves as an executive producer on the series, has previously said he expects post-production to be close to as long as production itself, meaning Percy Jackson Season 1 would essentially be completely polished by this fall. That said, it remains a mystery as to when Disney+ will slot the show within its release schedule.

Considering Percy Jackson has already debuted a teaser trailer and a pair of official images, fans are eager to see the show's marketing campaign kick into full gear.

"This is simply a guess, but I would suspect we'll start seeing more promotional material as we get closer to the launch date. When and what, I don't know yet," Riordan responded to a GoodReads question regarding the Percy Jackson promotional window. "To accurately reflect the show, all PR images will have to include the show's final visual effects, and those visuals are one of the most time-consuming parts of post-production. We're still very much in the midst of that process, so it's going to be a while."

Even though he is uncertain about when commercial content will make its way to the public, Riordan teased that the mock-ups of various marketing materials are up to Olympus quality.

"What I can tell you: I've seen early drafts of the PR material, promo posters, cast photos, etc., and they blew me away!" Riordan continued. "Wait until you see our trio of heroes in costume. Oh. My. Gods."

That trio of heroes that Riordan alludes to is the titular Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as well as Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri). Percy Jackson Season 1 will take that crew through the events of Riordan's The Lightning Thief, which involves pit-stops at the Lotus Casino, the Underworld, and Mount Olympus itself.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is rumored to arrive on Disney+ in early 2024.