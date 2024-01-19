Reacher Season 2 Blows Past Every Other Streaming Series in Nielsen Ratings

Jack Reacher is about as dominant in the world of streaming as he is in a fist fight. Prime Video's Reacher has stood out as one of Amazon's biggest ever original programs, and each week the show continues to prove its might against rival services. After hitting the ground running with huge numbers for its Season 2 premiere, Reacher kept up the momentum and topped all original streaming shows in Nielsen's latest ratings.

According to Nielsen, Reacher was the number one overall streaming original for the week of December 18-24. Including viewership for both seasons, the show amassed 1.18 billion minutes of viewing for that week, which helped it beat out hit streaming shows on rival streamers like Disney+ and Netflix. Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Crown, and My Life With the Walter Boys all fell behind Reacher during that span.

This marks the second straight week that Reacher was the number one original streaming series, proving once again that Prime Video's action thriller is one of the more valuable properties in the world of streaming TV. It should come as no surprise that the series is currently filming its third installment, with Alan Ritchson once again reprising his role as the titular hero.

Reacher's second season is set to wrap up on Thursday night with the arrival of its eighth and final episode.

Reacher Season 3

Amazon clearly expected this level of success heading into Reacher Season 2, as it renewed the hit series for a third season before the new installment even debuted.

Reacher Season 3 is already in production, though no plot details have been revealed. We still don't know which Lee Child book the new installment will be adapting. During an interview with ComicBook.com, star Alan Ritchson teased what fans can expect from the titular character when he returns.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

What have you thought about Reacher Season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments!