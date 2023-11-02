Marvel's Loki Season 2 Premiere Ratings Lower Than Season 1

Loki remains one of the most critically acclaimed TV projects from Marvel Studios to-date, and it's still the only television project from the studio to return for a second season. There's no denying the Tom Hiddleston-starring series is immensely popular, but the streaming numbers for the new season haven't quite stood up to the first.

According to the latest streaming data from Nielsen, Loki's second season premiere saw a significant drop from the series premiere back in 2021. The company's new numbers reveal that the Loki Season 2 premiere from October 5th rounded up 446 million minutes of viewing time over its first three days on Disney+. The first season premiere pulled in roughly 731 million minutes of viewing time, based on Nielsen's metrics. That's a 39% drop from Season 1 to Season 2.

There are obviously multiple things potentially attributing to that drop, including the fact that the first season of Loki was one of the first MCU projects to be released after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 has also seen a couple of poorly reviewed projects from Marvel Studios, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Secret Invasion series, which may have caused less interest in the overall franchise.

Loki Season 2 Final Episodes

Loki delivered a shocking twist at the end of the fourth episode of Season 2, essentially ending the TVA as we all knew it and sending fans into the great unknown for the last two episodes of the season. According to series composer Natalie Holt, those final two episodes are a sight to behold.

"I can't wait for people to see Episode 6," Holt told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "And, for me, it was the most, just satisfying thing to write. Yeah, I just felt, I feel kind of like so emotionally tied up with the character. Because I've been working on th show for such a long time now. What it feels like. And, you know, what happens to Loki, I feel like I go on this journey with him every time I worked on a season. So, I just feel… Yeah, it was sort of sad to say goodbye and I didn't want to stop working on it. Yeah, it feels… I can't…. Yeah. All I can say is I can't wait for people to see it."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.