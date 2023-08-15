Disney+'s Percy Jackson: "Something Very Special" Teased For August 18th

The year of Percy Jackson continues this Friday. 2023 kicked off with Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Disney+'s upcoming serialized adaptation of The Lightning Thief, wrapping production on the show's first season. This past May, author Rick Riordan released the first spin-off book in the novelized franchise, The Sun and the Star, alongside co-author Mark Oshiro. Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Percy Jackson and the Olympians unveiled its first teaser and character posters. While there is no word on the show's Disney+ premiere date, a recent tease indicates that the marketing campaign might be ramping up in a matter of days.

Empire State Building Celebrates Percy Jackson on August 18th

(Photo: Disney)

In honor of Percy Jackson's canonical birthday, the Empire State Building will be hosting a screening of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the 2010 film adaptation starring Logan Lerman. Fans responded with some backlash, as the Percy Jackson movies were poorly received, to which the Empire State Building Twitter account noted that they will also be celebrating the upcoming show.

"We've got something very special planned for Friday night @PercySeries," @EmpireStateBldg wrote.

It's worth noting that the original tweet announcing the Percy Jackson (2010) screening was deleted, but the Empire State Building website is still advertising that the film will be shown. Tickets are available for purchase here.

"Your demigod journey will include access to our immersive museum prior to the film and access to our 86th and 102nd Observation Decks after. Complimentary themed drinks and snacks will be provided during the film," the event description reads. "Arrive at 9:30pm to enjoy the full ESB experience before the lights dim and Percy's adventure begins. The movie will start at 10pm."

The Empire State Building's Significance Within Percy Jackson

Fans of Percy Jackson recognize the Empire State Building as a significant landmark within the universe's mythos. The iconic New York City skyscraper is the mortal portal to Olympus, which demigods can access by riding ESB's elevator to the 600th floor. The Empire State Building has limited screen time in The Lightning Thief but is involved in a pivotal scene.

What Will This "Something Special" Be?

Considering this "something special" was only teased after the poor response to the initial screening announcement, it's unlikely that this tease will end up being a Percy Jackson trailer, as that feels like something they would want to advertise from the jump. After all, highly-anticipated trailers being announced in advance tend to bring in big buzz, as evident by Spider-Man: No Way Home selling out a full theater just to screen its three-minute teaser.

With SDCC only one month ago, posters also seem unlikely. The best bet would be ESB illuminating in some PJO blue and fans potentially going home with an official Percy Jackson Camp Half-Blood t-shirt.

