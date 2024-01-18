Percy Jackson: Lotus Casino Featured Secret Easter Egg to Season 3 Characters (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has ventured to the Lotus Casino. The latest episode of Disney+'s adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels brought the titular demigod to Las Vegas in an effort to track down Hermes, the god of travelers, for one last bit of passage to the Underworld. As revealed by Ares, Hermes hangs out in the Lotus Casino, a resort where time and space operate differently. In The Lightning Thief, Percy, Annabeth and Grover spend four days in the Lotus Casino despite feeling as though only a handful of hours had passed. While this time dilation is often a hindrance to those embarking on quests, it can be manipulated for an advantage.

Warning – The rest of this article contains spoilers from the Percy Jackson books.

Percy Jackson's Secret Season 3 Easter Egg

(Photo: Disney)

The children of Hades were lurking inside the Lotus Casino.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg confirmed that there was an audio reference to Nico and Bianca di Angelo in Percy Jackson Episode 6.

"I love all the speculation on the internet. Do we want to reveal what actually happened? Alright, let's just go for it. Yeah, there was," Shotz said.

The moment in question comes when Grover is speaking to his fellow satyr, Augustus, by the virtual reality games. In the background, a young voice can be heard shouting, "Bianca? Bianca!"

Both scenes of nico screaming biancas name; i couldn't find the alleged scene where bianca screams nico though



he sounds so young... pic.twitter.com/2cc4VytdCh — pidge ☠︎︎ 🪶free 🇵🇸🇵🇷 (@aryansolace) January 17, 2024

"In the arcade part of the casino, we did add some pieces in audio of people cheering for our friends who we will hopefully reveal in the future," Shotz continued.

"You're not going insane," Steinberg joked when ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley suggested he had convinced himself he was hearing the "Bianca" cue.

Why Are Nico and Bianca Hiding in the Lotus Casino?

(Photo: Disney+)

Like Percy, Nico and Bianca are "forbidden children." Being born from Hades makes the di Angelos more powerful that the rest of their demigod peers, and their existence also puts the fate of Mount Olympus on the line.

The Great Prophecy revealed that a child "of the eldest gods" would one day make a choice that would "preserve or raze" Olympus. Not wanting to leave their kingdom's future in the hands of a demigod, the Big Three gods (Zeus, Poseidon, Hades) believed that by simply not having children, The Great Prophecy could be avoided. As a result, they made a pact after World War II to no longer sire children with mortal women. Zeus and Poseidon broke that oath by bringing Thalia and Percy into the world, but Hades remained true to his promise.

That's because Nico and Bianca were born in the late 1920s, years before the Pact of the Big Three was made. Just because their birthdays fell early, that didn't mean they were safe, as Zeus remained bent on taking out all "forbidden children" in an effort to block The Great Prophecy. He executed a lightning strike attack on the di Angelos' home which claimed the life of Maria, Nico and Bianca's mother. Recognizing that his children were not safe in the mortal world, Hades wiped them of their memories by bathing them in the River Lethe and hid them in the Lotus Casino. What felt like months ended up being 70 years, and by the time Nico and Bianca were transported out of the Lotus Casino, they were living in the present day.

If Disney+ continues to follow the Percy Jackson books' structure, fans can expect to see Nico and Bianca in Season 3. While Nico and Bianca are roaming in the background of the early books, they do not show face until the third installment, The Titan's Curse.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts new episodes every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on Disney+. Tune into ComicBook Nation presents Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow immediately after for an in-depth discussion and exclusive interview!