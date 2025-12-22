Percy Jackson Season 3 Confirms Major New Additions to Cast, Including a Favorite From The Flash

Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues to be a massive success for Disney+, and it is currently casting stars for its third season. The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered on Disney+ on December 19, and the season finale will arrive on January 21. While the first season adapted Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the second season has adapted The Sea of Monsters. Continuing to work through Rick Riordan’s novels, the announced third season will adapt the third novel, The Titan’s Curse. Disney+ renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for the third season in Marvel 2025, and the casting is now underway for the next installment.

According to Deadline, three new names have been cast for the third season, and they are all big names. Holy McCallany (Mindhunter) has been cast to play the antagonistic Titan Atlas, also known as the Bearer of Heaven. He is freed from his condemnation, forcing him to hold up the celestial heavens after the last Titan war against the Olympians. He now wants his vengeance and plans to lead the armies of Kronos. Atlas is the main villain in Season 3 and is a big part of the storyline moving forward. He will appear in six episodes next season.

Also joining the cast is David Costabile as Dr. Thorn, a military academy headmaster who demands complete obedience from his students. However, he is also a major player in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with his true identity a major plot spoiler. Costabile is best known for playing Gale Boetticher in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as Thomas Klebanow in The Wire.

A beloved Flash star is also joining Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3. Jesse L. Martin, who played Joe West on The Flash (and who was previously Det. Ed Green on Law & Order), has signed on to play Annabeth’s mortal dad, Frederick Chase, a brilliant military historian. In Season 3, he and Annabeth will find their way back to each other.

What to Expect from Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians sees Percy and Annabeth setting out to find and rescue Grover, while also trying to save Thalia’s tree, which Luke poisoned in the premiere episode. The events of this season directly lead to the third book and season of the show, called The Titan’s Curse. Kronos has been fighting to return, and there is a prophecy about a demigod helping to either save or destroy Olympus. The final moments in Sea of Monsters complicate that prophecy, leading to The Titan’s Curse.

This third season sees Percy, Annabeth, the resurrected Thaila, and Grover trying to save some half-bloods, only to find help from Artemis, who is captured along with Annabeth by Luke’s army. This leads Percy, Grover, and Thaila on a quest to save Artemis and Annabeth, and this all leads to Atlas starting to build his plans to wage war on the gods and bring back Kronos.

In addition to the new castmembers, Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie join the cast as the new half-blood children, Nico and Bianca, who have ties with yet another major Olympian god. Dafne Keen (X-23 in Logan) signed on to play Artemis, and Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) will play Zoë Nightshade.

