All 5 Percy Jackson and the Olympians Books, Ranked

The high-stakes world of Camp Half-Blood and the Olympians has long been a source of thrilling adventure, unbreakable friendships, and drama befitting of Greek gods. Rick Riordan’s original 5-book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, reinvents and modernizes Greek mythology, introducing readers to the titular Percy Jackson, the brave, loyal, and powerful demigod, as he navigates life as the son of Poseidon. From cross-country quests to saving the very fabric of Western civilization, these books escalate in stakes and emotional investment with every turn of the page. As we revisit these core adventures—the ones that started it all—it’s clear that each installment acts as a crucial chapter in the overarching saga against the rising power of the Titan Kronos.

With Season 2 of Percy Jackson premiering on Disney+, let’s take a look back at the books that paved the way for the ultimate fight between the demigods, gods, and their ancient enemies.

5) The Last Olympian (Book 5)

The final conflict in the series is an absolute spectacle, taking the war directly to the streets of Manhattan and the heart of Olympus. The buildup over the course of the preceding 4 books—the tension, prophecies, and character development—pays off in spades, giving a satisfying conclusion to multiple plotlines. Percy, facing his sixteenth birthday and the Great Prophecy, must lead the outmatched Camp Half-Blood forces in a desperate last stand against Kronos’ army, all while the Olympian gods are preoccupied fighting the monster Typhon.

This epic conclusion forces Percy to make the ultimate, self-sacrificing choice that defines him as a character. It masterfully ties together all the loose threads—from Luke’s tragic betrayal to Nico’s true allegiance—culminating in an intensely personal standoff in the throne room of the gods that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. The scale of the war, Luke’s final heartbreaking and emotional moments, and Percy’s ultimate wish to the Olympians solidify this book as a true grand finale.

4) The Battle of the Labyrinth (Book 4)

As the penultimate book in the series, this adventure throws our heroes headfirst into the dangerous and shifting maze known as Daedalus’ Labyrinth. Annabeth takes the lead on a quest to find Daedalus and prevent Kronos’ forces from finding Ariadne’s thread, which would allow them to navigate the maze freely. The urgency to escape and get back to defend Camp Half-Blood is palpable on every page.

This novel introduces Rachel Elizabeth Dare, the mortal girl who can see through the Mist, and ups the ante between Percy and Annabeth and their complicated relationship. The Battle of the Labyrinth also explores a subplot that could determine the outcome of the looming war: Grover’s search for the lost god Pan. The Labyrinth itself is a brilliantly terrifying setting, full of mythological surprises, and forces the characters to confront difficult truths before the final war.

3) The Sea of Monsters (Book 2)

The second book in the series raises the stakes to new levels when the tree protecting the barrier around Camp Half-Blood is poisoned, leaving it vulnerable to attack. What makes the situation even worse is that the poisoned tree is actually Thalia Grace, Zeus’ daughter, who was transformed years earlier to save her life. Percy, Annabeth, and the newly discovered Cyclops Tyson—Percy’s half-brother—must sail into the perilous Sea of Monsters to retrieve the only mythical item powerful enough to save the camp: the legendary Golden Fleece.

Percy’s quest in The Sea of Monsters beautifully mirrors the ancient myth of Jason and the Argonauts, allowing Riordan to introduce classic creatures famous in Greek mythology, like the Sirens and Circe. More than just a rescue mission for the camp, the journey doubles as a desperate attempt to save Grover after being captured by the legendary cyclops from The Odyssey, Polyphemus. This book also gives huge reveals about the history relating to the children of the “Big Three” gods—Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon.

2) The Titan’s Curse (Book 3)

Like Percy, The Titan’s Curse matures the overall series. The search for two powerful new demigods—Nico and Bianca di Angelo—leads to the disappearance of both Annabeth and the goddess Artemis. Percy finds himself joining forces with Thalia, Grover, and the immortal Hunters of Artemis on a cross-country quest to rescue them from the Titan Atlas, who is forcing them to hold up the sky.

The introduction of the Hunters sets up a fantastic new dynamic, particularly through Zoë Nightshade, whose history with Atlas and Hercules is woven expertly into the plot. The Titan’s Curse significantly escalates the conflict, bringing the reality of the Great Prophecy and the looming threat of Kronos into sharper focus. It’s a turning point that introduces loss and sacrifice, challenging Percy with a prophecy that is not about him for the first time.

1) The Lightning Thief (Book 1)

Percy’s very first adventure holds the top spot for its perfect blend of action, humor, and heart, making it the definitive blueprint for the rest of the series. The Lightning Thief introduces readers to twelve-year-old Percy Jackson, who suddenly discovers he is a demigod—a son of Poseidon. Accused of stealing Zeus’s Master Bolt, Percy sets out on a cross-country quest with Athena’s daughter, Annabeth, and the satyr, Grover, to retrieve the bolt from the Underworld.

This book flawlessly introduces the modernized world of Greek myths Riordan created, establishing the rules of Camp Half-Blood and the core friendship that will define the next four years. From a fight with Medusa to a fraught confrontation with the god of war, Ares, every step of Percy’s journey is a thrilling piece of world-building that is both nostalgic and new at the same time. The twist that Luke is the real lightning thief and betrayed his “friends” and all of Camp Half-Blood remains one of the most iconic moments in young adult fiction.

