Percy Jackson Season 2: All the Confirmed New & Returning Cast & Characters

As the quest to find the Golden Fleece begins in the upcoming second season of Percy Jackson on Disney+, Camp Half-Blood and Mount Olympus are expanding with both familiar faces and exciting new additions. This season, which premieres on Disney+ on December 10, 2025, promises to raise the emotional stakes for not just Percy, but his friends Grover and Annabeth, as they brave the dangerous Sea of Monsters on a perilous, but vital, mission. Season 2 will see the return of beloved gods and mortals who shaped Percy’s journey in Season 1, alongside new characters from Greek mythology and the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series by Rick Riordan. With the threat of Kronos still looming, the stakes are higher than ever, bringing together a talented ensemble cast for the next chapter of Percy’s epic saga.

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Walker Scobell reprises his role as the titular hero, a demigod and son of Poseidon. Despite his powerful heritage and ability to manipulate water, Percy is still adjusting to life as a hero and dealing with his shaky relationship with the gods. Season 2 will see Percy embark on a dangerous quest across the Sea of Monsters to save Camp Half-Blood and rescue his friend.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Leah Sava Jeffries returns as Annabeth Chase, the brilliant, quick-thinking, and strategic daughter of the goddess of Wisdom and War: Athena. Annabeth is the brains of the core trio, guiding them through the dangers they face with her quick wit and deep knowledge of myths and monsters. This season will challenge her leadership and bring unexpected truths about her godly mother to light.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Aryan Simhadri is back as Grover Underwood, the loyal satyr and Percy’s best friend. Grover, who serves as Percy’s designated protector, will find himself in great danger at the beginning of the new season, placing Percy and Annabeth at the center of the action.

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Charlie Bushnell returns as Luke Castellan, son of Hermes and a senior camper at Camp Half-Blood. Luke, initially appearing to be a kind mentor figure for Percy, was revealed to be a traitor who hates the gods, setting him up as the main antagonist for the series. His return will continue to pose a threat to the rest of the demigods.

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Dior Goodjohn returns as Clarisse La Rue, the serious and very intimidating daughter of the god of war, Ares. Clarisse is a tough warrior who leads the Ares cabin and has a fierce rivalry with Percy Jackson. This season will see her play an even more prominent role in the quest to save Camp Half-Blood.

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Toby Stephens returns as Poseidon, the God of the Sea and Percy Jackson’s estranged, yet loving, father. Poseidon is one of the “Big Three” gods, along with his two brothers, who vowed not to have mortal children. Due to this agreement, Percy’s mere existence causes a huge controversy among the gods. His presence, even while watching on from afar, continues to have a hand in Percy’s fate and the unfolding events of the war.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Virginia Kull returns as Sally Jackson, Percy’s mortal mother. Despite having no godly skills, Sally is fierce in her own right and has a deep understanding of the mythological world thanks to her past with Poseidon. Her unconditional love and steady strength serve as Percy’s anchor in the mortal world.

Glynn Turman as Chiron / Mr. Brunner

Glynn Turman reprises his role as Chiron, the immortal centaur and activities director at Camp Half-Blood. Chiron is a wise and experienced trainer of heroes, who originally posed as Percy’s Latin teacher. His mentorship is invaluable to Percy and the other demigods (though he may be mysteriously absent during part of the new season).

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

The hilarious Jason Mantzoukas is back as Dionysus, also known as Mr. D, the (unwillingly sober) God of Wine and the begrudging head of Camp Half-Blood. Dionysus is perpetually annoyed at his station in life, which was handed down as a punishment from Zeus.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns as Hermes, the God of Travelers, Merchants, and Thieves, and messenger of the Olympian gods. As Luke Castellans’s father, Hermes has a complicated connection to the brewing conflict.

Adam Copeland as Ares

Adam Copeland is back as Ares, the arrogant God of War and Clarisse La Rue’s father. After being on Percy’s bad side in the first season, Ares’ influence and aggressive attitude will continue to ripple through the world in the upcoming season.

Confirmed New Cast and Characters

In addition to the returning cast, Season 3 of Percy Jackson will introduce more members of the mortal and mythical world. These are the new faces you’ll see in Season 3:

Daniel Diemer as Tyson : Percy’s cyclops half-brother.

: Percy’s cyclops half-brother. Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace : Zeus’ daughter, who was turned into a tree.

: Zeus’ daughter, who was turned into a tree. Andra Day as Athena : Annabeth’s mother and goddess of war and wisdom.

: Annabeth’s mother and goddess of war and wisdom. Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho as the Gray Sisters : a trio of sea creatures in the Sea of Monsters

: a trio of sea creatures in the Sea of Monsters Timothy Simons as Tantalus : Zeus’ son and temporary activities director at Camp Half-Blood, who was previously punished for serving human flesh to the gods.

: Zeus’ son and temporary activities director at Camp Half-Blood, who was previously punished for serving human flesh to the gods. Courtney B. Vance as Zeus : king of the gods. Lance Riddick portrayed Zeus in Season 1, but passed away in 2023.

: king of the gods. Lance Riddick portrayed Zeus in Season 1, but passed away in 2023. Aleks Paunovic as Polyphemus: a cyclops and guardian of the Golden Fleece.

