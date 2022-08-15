Percy Jackson Set Photos Show First Look at Lead Trio

Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson reboot has filmed a significant amount of its first season in and around Vancouver, Canada. Monday, more photos from the show's set surfaced, showing the leading trio in costume for the first time. In the snapshot, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri can be seen walking across a city street as Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively.

Over the weekend, series creator (and show producer) Rick Riordan said the production was through filming Chapter 9 in the first book in the series, The Lightning Thief. "How much Percy content have we covered? Put it this way: If you were following along in the book, we have pretty much filmed through chapter nine in The Lightning Thief," Riordan wrote. "That's a big chunk of the story, but there is a massive amount of fun and games still to come!"

Acabo de saludar a “Percy Jackson”(Walker Scobell)! pasé a su lado (a 2 pasos) y cuando lo reconocí le sonreí + 👋🏻 y me regresó el saludo 😭 También estaba ‘Annabeth’ y ‘Grover’ pero ellos estaban hablando con los de la filmación.

*Foto de cuando estaban grabando + pic.twitter.com/apEVpSnq3z — Luna⁷ 💜 ⟭⟬ (@HeyKarennM) August 15, 2022

"Our new Volume stage is an even more cutting-edge version of that wraparound virtual environment, making it one of the most advanced production stages in the world," Riordan previously said of using Disney's Volume technology. "We are using it for things that have never been attempted before, creating settings so realistic that if we do it right, you should never be able to guess which scenes were done on location and which were done on the stage."

"I want to acknowledge the unwavering support of our executives at the studio and the streaming service," he added. "Their investment in this show is a sign of how important Percy Jackson is to them, and how committed they are to making the highest quality adaptation you fans deserve. This show is going to look spectacular, and set a new standard for other shows to follow."

The Adam Project's Walker Scobell is playing the eponymous demigod, and he'll be joined by Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Megan Mullally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), and Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan). Riordan also co-wrote the pilot episode and will executive produce for 20th Television.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has yet to set a release date.