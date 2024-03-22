Pete Davidson Quits Bupkis Despite Season 2 Renewal

It was announced last summer that Peacock had renewed Pete Davidson's Bupkis only one month after the show debuted on the site. The semi-autobiographical comedy was described as "a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life." The show also starred Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, and was a hit with critics and fans, earning a 78% critics score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the show's renewal, Davidson has changed his mind and opted not to move forward with a second season. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson explained his reasons for quitting the show.

"I've always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way," Davidson said. "Of all the work I've ever done, Bupkis is by far what I'm most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."

It was reported by THR that Davidson's agent emailed Peacock this week about the actor's decision, but did not update Broadway Video on the news. Production for the second season was supposed to begin in the summer in New York.

"Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement when the show's second season was announced. "Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock's comedy slate."

Are you surprised Pete Davidson has decided not to move forward with Bupkis? Tell us in the comments.