Pete Davidson's Bupkis Renewed for Season 2 by Peacock

After only just premiering on Peacock last month, the streamer has confirmed that Pete Davidson's Bupkis would be returning for a second season. While having Davidson in the project is exciting enough, he is flanked by costars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, making the series all the more hilarious. Additionally, the first season featured a number of beloved guest stars, including Steve Buscemi, Charlie Day, Al Gore, Ray Romano, and more. It's currently unclear when a Season 2 of the series could head into production and when it will debut on Peacock. The first season of Bupkis is now streaming on Peacock.

"Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement. "Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock's comedy slate."

"Pete, Lorne, and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in Season 1; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom," Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, added. "We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can't wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for Season 2."

The series is described, "Bupkis is a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci, alongside a star-studded supporting cast, in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Welcome to Bupkis."

Other guest stars in Season 1 include La La Anthony, Carly Aquilino, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Josh Bitton, Preston Brodrick, Bobby Cannavale, Kevin Corrigan, Nadia Dajani, Charlamagne Tha God, Philip Ettinger, Derek Gaines, Brad Garrett, Paul Walter Hauser, Lynne Koplitz, Loulou Lazarus, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, John Pollono, Delaney Quinn, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Velez, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chase Sui Wonders.

