New Pete Davidson Series Ordered by Peacock

Pete Davidson is one busy guy. Not only is his romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian constantly making headlines, but the SNL star also has some exciting projects in the works. Yesterday saw the first trailer for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the A24 high-concept horror starring Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Lee Pace. Davidson is also playing the iconic comics character, Marmaduke, which also released a trailer this month. It was also announced today that Davidson is making a semi-autobiographical comedy series called Bupkis for Peacock.

The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the new show, which will see Davidson serving as a writer and executive producer as well as the star. Variety describes half-hour comedy as "a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life." The show will "combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the worldview for which Davidson is well known."

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television."

Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are writing and executive producing Bupkis along with Davidson. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce with Universal Television as the studio.

Davidson was also supposed to take part in Blue Origins' space flight in March, but he ended up stepping down. As for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the slasher movie is coming to theaters this summer and takes place at a house party during a hurricane. The tagline for the film has been "This is not a safe space." As for Marmaduke, Mar A.Z. Dippé will be directing the movie with Matt Phillip Whelan. Byron Kavanaugh wrote the script and Storyberry is handling the animation efforts. Brad Anderson created Marmaduke back in 1954 and sadly passed away in 2015.

