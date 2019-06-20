Pixar Popcorn Trailer Released By Disney+

In case you didn't know, Tuesday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day, and to celebrate, Disney+ has released the trailer for Pixar Popcorn, a new collection of 10 mini shorts featuring characters from beloved Pixar favorites including Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Cars, The Incredibles, the recently-released Soul and more. The short, which will see the characters in all-new "bite-size" stories from Pixar Animation Studios, will debut on the streaming platform on Friday, January 22nd.

As you can see in the trailer in the video above, there are a lot of favorite characters here. Ducky and Bunny, Toy Story 4 characters originally voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele for that film, make an appearance in the trailer, as does Buzz Lightyear, Finding Nemo's Dory, and various other characters. The trailer also features the titles of many of the shorts at the very end. They are Dancing with the Cars, Unparalleled Parking, Soul of the City, Cookie Num Num, Chore Day The Incredibles Way, Dory Finding, A Day in the Life of the Dead, To Fitness and Beyond, and Fluffy Stuff with Ducky & Bunny.

Popcorn was announced during Disney's Investor Day presentation back in December. It is just the latest release from Pixar on Disney+ with the studio having released its latest feature, Soul, directly to the platform on Christmas Day. That film, from Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, starred Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a jazz musician, and Tina Fey as new soul 22 in a story that takes viewers to the Great Before to discover what makes each person unique -- as well as what makes life worth living.

Pixar also has another major release coming up in 2021 with its next feature film, Luca. That film tells the story of a young boy and his friend who appear completely human when outside of the water, but who are really mysterious sea creatures whose lives begin to change when they befriend a young girl from the surface world. That film is expected to debut in theaters on June 18th.

Pixar Popcorn will debut on Disney+ on Friday, January 22nd.

Are you excited about Pixar Popcorn? Which mini shorts are you most looking forward to watching? Do you have a favorite Pixar character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!