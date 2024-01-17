Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Teases Season 2 Guest Stars

If it were up to Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne, Season 2 will have even more special guest stars. The murder mystery series from Knives Out creator Rian Johnson was a smash hit for Peacock, with the streamer renewing Poker Face for a second season at the beginning of 2023. Some big names have already appeared in Poker Face, like Adrien Brody, Jameela Jamil, Nick Nolte, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but Lyonne, who is also an executive producer, has her sights set on keeping that streak alive. How would you feel about seeing Billie Eilish and Jodie Foster in Poker Face?

"It's all cooking and it's fucking hot. It's gonna be a hot season," Lyonne told Variety at the Critics Choice Awards, before joking, "There's some big ideas and I've been going around all of this award circuit with contracts and so I've been getting people to sign up for episodes. It's been really helpful … Billie Eilish. I'll try to get her to sign one later tonight. You know, I hear Jodie Foster is gonna be here tonight. So I'll try to get a signature, some sort of a blood oath or you know, spitting in a palm and a handshake still holds in this town."

What is Poker Face about?

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming when Poker Face was renewed. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Along with Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face featured a rotating list of A-list guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.