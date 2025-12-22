Power Rangers Reboot Gets Promising Update (And It Might Be Happening Sooner Than You Think)

Fans are eagerly awaiting any new details on the upcoming Power Rangers reboot, which we know is coming to Disney+. At the moment, the only things we actually know are that it is in development and has the showrunners of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians at the helm. We might have a few more details though courtesy of a new update on both the show’s production schedule and casting, and these promising details suggest the show may be happening sooner than you think.

The new details are courtesy of insider @Jinsakuu, who has reported on a host of Power Rangers-related projects in the past. They recently ran down a number of updates on the brand, with two key updates on the live-action TV show. Those included that the casting for the project is already in progress, and that the reboot is filming in early spring of 2026. Jinsakuu also provides some updates on comics and toys related to the franchise, but let’s pause for a second on the live-action TV show.

The Power Rangers Reboot Seems To Be A Priority For Hasbro and Disney

It’s no secret that the Power Rangers franchise has been in flux a bit over the past year and a half, and fans have been hoping to see some sort of general plan for the franchise. Over the past two months, a plan seems to be surfacing, and the shift in pace over the past few months specifically makes it feel as if Power Rangers is starting to become a priority for both Hasbro and Disney.

It was only a few months ago that Power Rangers was first rumored to be getting a new Disney+ series, but nothing was officially announced, so you take that with a grain of salt. Then Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz confirmed they were working on the project, but didn’t give much else. Again, at that point, it seems like it’s a ways off and in just the developmental stage still.

With the report that casting is underway and that it’s targeting a filming start date of the spring, the pace seems to have quickened quite a bit, and now it feels as if it’s getting somewhat of a priority push. If casting wraps up soon and the show does indeed film in the spring, there’s actually a chance we could have a new Power Rangers live-action series either in late 2026 or early 2027, which is earlier than some would have anticipated.

Hopefully that’s the case, because the franchise could really use a major push after the relative dormancy of the past year. This would also put the show in line with other brand developments, as Jinsakuu also says that a new comic run for Power Rangers is in development for late 2026, as well as new Godzilla x Power Rangers figures and Zeo Power Rangers Funko Pops. Perhaps 2026 is when the franchise takes off once more.

