The mighty morphin Power Rangers are go-going to Disney+. Hasbro Entertainment is reportedly developing and will produce a new live-action Power Rangers series for the Disney streaming service and 20th Century TV, according to TheWrap, which describes the Power Rangers reboot as a “reinvention” of the 30-year-old franchise. Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, showrunners of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, will write and serve as producers and showrunners of the first new Power Rangers show since Netflix’s Power Rangers Cosmic Fury in 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro said the company was “investing in unlocking Power Rangers‘ full potential” when it acquired Saban’s Power Rangers and other assets in a $522 million deal in 2018.

A new Power Rangers series was first announced in 2022 with Jenny Klein (Daisy & the Six) set to serve as showrunner for Power Rangers Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury network Netflix, which also released Hasbro and eOne’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always movie commemorating the series’ 30th anniversary in 2023.



But in 2024, it was reported that the series Klein was developing with Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World, I Am Not Okay With This) — who was tapped to oversee the Power Rangers Cinematic Universe in 2021 — was no longer moving forward at Netflix. Reports at the time said Hasbro was pursuing “a new creative direction” with a new partner for the series, which has since landed at Disney-owned 20th Television.

Entwistle’s Netflix-based PRCU was to span multiple series and movies for the streamer, including the 1990s-set feature film reboot that Entwistle was to direct for Paramount Pictures. It would have been the first Power Rangers film to hit theaters since Lionsgate tried rebooting the franchise for the big screen in 2017.

Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, about the adventures of a group of ordinary teens who morph into superheroes and save the world from evil, quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. Power Rangers is one of the longest running kids’ live-action series in television history with nearly 1,000 episodes produced to date.

The earliest iterations of Power Rangers — including the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993), Power Rangers Zeo (1996), and Power Rangers Turbo (1997) — aired on Saban’s Fox Kids Network. The Walt Disney Company acquired Saban Entertainment and Power Rangers in a $5.3 billion deal for Fox Family Worldwide 2001, and Disney’s kids’ networks aired Disney-produced Power Rangers series like Power Rangers Wild Force (2002), Power Rangers S.P.D. (2005), and Power Rangers RPM (2009) before Saban re-acquired the Power Rangers franchise rights in a $43 million purchase in 2010.