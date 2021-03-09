Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Casts Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault

The Powerpuff Girls are coming to the world of live-action TV thanks to The CW, and fans have been wondering who would take on the roles of the three super-powered sisters. Well, now we know. On Tuesday, The CW announced the three actresses that will lead the new series. Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet will star in Powerpuff Girls alongside Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault. The series has been ordered to pilot by The CW.

This new Powerpuff Girls project will follow the titular heroes two decades after they were the childhood heroes that we all remember from the animated series. The three sisters are now in their 20s and they don't have the fondest memories of fighting crime as children. It's now up to them to decide whether or not they will reunite to save the world when it needs them the most.

This story is developing. More to come...