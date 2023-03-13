Prime Video Series Loses Original Director Weeks Before Premiere

Just weeks before its series premiere, Prime Video's The Power is undergoing a major change. According to new reports, The Handmaid's Tale's Reed Morano has stepped down from her role as director and executive producer on The Power, and has requested that her name be removed from the credits of the show. Morano has been attached to The Power since its inception in 2019, and directed the first two episodes, which starred Leslie Mann as Margot Cleary-Lopez and Tim Robbins as Daniel Dandon. When those episodes wrapped in March of 2022, Morano reportedly departed the series due to creative differences.

Mann and Robbins subsequently left the series, with Toni Collette and Josh Charles cast in their roles, and other directors reportedly filming reshoots for those first two episodes with the new actors included. The series will reportedly now only have nine episodes, instead of the previously-greenlit number of ten.

What is The Power about?

The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. The series is based on Naomi Alderman's book of the same name.

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli'i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more. The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood) serving as showrunner.

What do you think of this latest update surrounding The Power? Are you sad that Reed Morano is officially exiting the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Power will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, March 31st, with new episodes released every Friday up until its season finale on May 12th.

h/t: Deadline