Project Nemesis: John Wick's Chad Stahelski Directing Kaiju TV Series for Sony

✖

When it comes to the John Wick franchise, there's one name aside from Keanu Reeves that's synonymous with the underground world of assassins. Chad Stahelski helmed all of the films, including the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4. Stahelski started his career as a stuntman, but he is currently thriving as a director. In fact, Deadline recently reported that Stahelski will be helming Project Nemesis, an adaptation of Jeremy Robinson's books, The Nemesis Saga.

Project Nemesis is a kaiju thriller that is being developed for television by Sony TV and Neal H. Moritz's Original Film (The Boys) with Stahelski set to direct as well as executive produce. You can read the description here: "When the DNA of Nemesis, the Greek goddess of vengeance, is merged with that of Maigo, a murdered little girl, the resulting trauma-fueled kaiju rampages from the backwoods of Maine to the streets of Boston in search of their killer. Heading up the response to this otherworldly threat is Jon Hudson, a sarcastic DHS agent whose leadership of the agency's Paranormal division was a joke-until now."

"I can't say how excited I am to help bring Jeremy Robinson's Project Nemesis to the screen," Stahelski said. "From the first moment I started reading it, I was hooked. This amazing book series has everything I love about the genre: martial arts, action, great characters, and of course, Kaiju!"

As for John Wick: Chapter 4, the first footage of the film was recently shown at Cinema Con. Prior to the pandemic, it was expected that John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 would film back to back. However, Hollywood shut down and production on the fourth film was delayed, which led to Lionsgate only filming Chapter 4. Now, Stahelski has revealed there's a sense of conclusion to the next film.

"I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it's got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great," the filmmaker told Collider. "We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it's brotherhood, it's hope. It's what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that's the fun part of the movie."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates about Project Nemesis.