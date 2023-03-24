John Wick 4 Director Teases Emotional Conclusion, But Says There Can Be Even More Movies

✖

At one point prior to the pandemic, it was expected John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 would film back to back. Then, Hollywood shut down and studios had to fight tooth and nail on getting their productions scheduled to film at the right time. That's one of the reasons Lionsgate opted to only film Chapter 4 before proceeding with another flick. That and, as it turns out, there's a sense of conclusion to the film.

According to a new interview with Wick director Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 is a continuation of the past three films while having a sense of finality regarding the whole franchise.

"I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it's got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great," the filmmaker told Collider. "We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it's brotherhood, it's hope. It's what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that's the fun part of the movie."

Stahelski once served as Wick star Keanu Reeves stunt double, and puts the stunt and fight work first in the franchise. Because of that, he and Keanu worked with new stunt teams from around the world for the upcoming feature.

"Keanu's got some new skill sets, which is good. He's got some new props, which are great," Stahelski added. "We were fortunate enough to land some very interesting stunt teams from all over the world. And each stunt team from the different countries, the Japanese stunt team, the French stunt team, the Bulgarian stunt team, they all have a little bit of flavor of motion, and I think that helps change the set pieces as well. When you get all these different experts and different martial arts, it forces us to adapt the choreography to show different things. It's fun."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

What other Wick spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!