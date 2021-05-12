Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto & EJ Johnson Cast in Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

✖

It's been a little while since we've had an update on the much-anticipated Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, but on Wednesday we got some major news about casting as well as characters. Disney+ has revealed that Zachary Quinto, Billy Porter, and EJ Johnson are all joining The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well as revealed first-looks at the characters they will be bringing to life in the revival of the beloved series.

You can check out the first look at the characters in Disney+'s Instagram post below.

Quinto and Porter will play Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, respectively according to Entertainment Weekly. The pair are the mixed-race adoptive parents to Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist voiced by Keke Palmer. Johnson will voice Michael Collins. Voiced by Phil LaMarr in the original series, Michael is Penny's best guy friend who is also a "non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court."

Announced in February 2020, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will pick up the story of Penny Proud as well as her colorful family and friends. The series will see the return of the original cast including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud. The series is currently in production with Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar returning to executive produce.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," Farquhar and Smith said when the series was announced. "It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

"The show's humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever," Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+ added. "Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+."

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022. All previous seasons of The Proud Family are available on Disney+.