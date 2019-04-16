‘Psych: The Movie 2’ Adds Joel McHale and Jimmi Simpson

Not only is Tim Omundson back for Psych: The Movie 2, but he is bringing friends with him. Jimmi Simpson will return to reprise his role as Mary Lightly — a character who died during the series run of Psych on USA Network but has gone on to make post-humous appearances. His character, like Omundson’s, appeared briefly in Psych: The Movie, during a dream sequence alongside a pony in a onesie voiced by The Outsiders author S. E. Hinton. (Yes, really.) Also joining Omundson and Simpson in the film is a newcomer to the Psych franchise: Community and Stargirl actor Joel McHale.

Little is yet known about McHale’s role in the film, who will be “mysterious character from Lassie’s past,” although NBC Universal have confirmed for ComicBook.com that the widespread fan speculation that he would appear (spurred on by a social media post from Omundson, which you can see below) was indeed correct. If he shoudl turn out to be the fan’s villain (not a bad bet for a celebrity cameo in a TV movie), it would be an interesting twist, since McHale’s first DC Comics role will be in Stargirl for DC Universe later this year. The actor who played Psych: The Movie villain the Thin White Duke? Zachary Levi, in one of his final pre-Shazam! roles. McHale, who worked with Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo on several episodes of Community, is also reported to be appearing in an upcoming TV series based on Valiant’s Quantum & Woody, which the Russos are expected to produce.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starring James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dulé Hill as Burton “Gus” Guster, Maggie Lawson as Juliet “Jules” O’Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, and Tim Omundson as Carlton Jebediah Lassiter, the OG crew reunites once again — this time in Santa Barbara — when Lassie is ambushed on the job and left for dead…

In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, Lassie begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to the Chief’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych: The Movie 2, hailing from Universal Content Productions (UCP) in association with Thruline Entertainment, will be directed by series creator Steve Franks, and is co-written by Franks, Roday and Andy Berman. Franks, Chris Henze of Thruline, Roday, and Hill are set to executive produce.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!