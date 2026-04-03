Pushing Daisies Star “Would Love” to Return for Revival, Hopeful That Season 3 Gets Greenlit [Exclusive]

Ever since the Bryan Fuller-created fantasy comedy Pushing Daisies ended in 2009, the fandom that developed around the series rallied around the series to bring it back. The show was cancelled at a time when fan campaigns to keep shows going were not only more common but relatively successful. Though it didn’t happen at the time, they haven’t given up hope. The time since the show’s conclusion would normally mean the series was over for sure, but in the more than 15 years since, the fandom has only gotten stronger, and the potential for a revival of the series seems more likely than ever.

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Last year, Fuller teased to us that he was in the process of developing Pushing Daisies Season 3 and had hopes to get the series off the ground. Now, speaking with ComicBook about the new season of Invincible on Prime Video, we had to ask the former star Lee Pace about the progress of the update. “I’ve talked to Bryan about what his story is, and it sounds super fun,” the actor revealed. “I loved playing that character. I fell in love with Anna Friel when we got to work together on that show. It was a really important time in my life, very special time.”

Lee Pace Eager to Return for Pushing Daisies Season 3

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“I would love to get back to it. I would love to,” Pace continued. “It would be such a dream to get back with those actors and, of course, be back on set with my good friend, Bryan Fuller. So I hope he succeeds.”

Though Pace didn’t offer a tease about the story for the new batch of Pushing Daisies episodes that Fuller has developed, that he remains eager to return and is optimistic about the chances is encouraging. As noted by Fuller last November, the entire cast for the series is ready to come back for a potential Season 3, but the biggest hurdle is finding a company willing to make it.

Despite a devoted fandom, the series wouldn’t exactly be cheap, especially as production costs continue to rise in Hollywood. Pushing Daisies would no doubt require some special effects money, but also pay days for the cast and crew who have only risen in profile since the show’s ending. The series originally aired on ABC, but was a Warner Bros. Television production, making it unclear where it might land if it does return to TV.

That said, Pushing Daisies was always a critical darling, with the first Season 1 of the show sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 holds a perfect 100% score. Beyond that, the show was also nominated for seventeen Primetime Emmy awards (winning seven). It’s obviously no guarantee that a revival of the show would have the same level of acclaim, but it’s a pattern that’s already formed (and kept the series a beloved work for many fans).

The one thing that should give Pushing Daisies fans continued hope, beyond the loyalty that the cast and crew have shown to the series’ potential, is that revivals remain a staple for streamers in the modern era. Just last year, Hulu saw the return of King of the Hill after more than a decade, delivering a premiere so successful that even more seasons were ordered. Even on broadcast television, Scrubs is one of the most talked-about shows on right now, so the potential is very much there.