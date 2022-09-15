Quantum Leap: Scott Bakula Addresses If He Appears in New Series

In a matter of days, a new era of Quantum Leap will be arriving on our television screens, with NBC launching a new reboot of the hit sci-fi series. One of the biggest questions on the minds of fans has been whether or not Scott Bakula, who starred in the original series as Sam Beckett, will be factoring into the proceedings in some way. In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Bakula explained that he isn't involved in the current incarnation of the show — but that Sam Beckett was briefly included in a version of the pilot script.

"I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it," Bakula's thread reads in part. "In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, "How could you do QL without Sam?"(or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we're about to find out. That's the story. As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series. However, the idea of anyone 'leaping' around in time and walking a mile in someone else's shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind. In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping!"

What is the new Quantum Leap about?

In the new Quantum Leap, it's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Quantum Leap will premiere on Monday, September 19th at 10/9c on NBC.