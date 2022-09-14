Quantum Leap Reboot Will Roll Gas Down to 1985 Prices at New Activation

We're just days away from the return of Quantum Leap, with a rebooted version of the hit sci-fi series arriving on NBC later this month. To celebrate the debut of the time-traveling, body-hopping show, a new activation will be bringing a blast from the past to the real world. NBC has announced Quantum Leap Day, which will be occurring on Thursday, September 15th. In the Los Angeles area, that will include a full-fledged drive-through experience emulating 1985, the era in which the pilot episode is set. This will include the opportunity for attendees to get gas for .91 cents a gallon — the average price it was in 1985, while supplies last.

The activation will be occurring in the Avalon Parking Lot, on1749 N. Vine Street, beginning at 9:00 AM PT. Once guests enter the Avalon Parking Lot, they can drive through the Quantum Accelerator and take the leap back to 1985, where they will be immersed in everything 1980's from tunes and trivia to break dancers, snacks, and swag. They will then be able to drive into a check-in lot where they can receive a registered pass to fill their tank for .91 cents a gallon, up to 10 gallons. All 3 gas types and diesel are accepted. Obviously, the discounted gas will be available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last, and the activation is not allowing walk ups, motortrucks, truck tractors, RVs, large buses, or gas cans.

For those who can't make it to Los Angeles, NBC will be partnering with Fandango to also offer a Quantum Leap Day promotion, allowing fans to buy a movie ticket for the price of $3.55. The code will be distributed on www.quantumleapday.com at 9:00 AM PT, and will be able to be redeemed while supplies last.

What is the new Quantum Leap about?

In the new Quantum Leap, it's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Quantum Leap will premiere on Monday, September 19th at 10/9c on NBC.