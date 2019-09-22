Avengers: Endgame Gets an Epic Peppa Pig Parody Trailer

With a record-breaking gross at the global box office, Avengers: Endgame quickly cemented itself as the biggest film of this year. The film’s significance has inspired fans to create a pretty wide array of parodies — including one that needs to be seen to be believed. YouTuber Peppa Pig Parodies recently shared their latest video, which recuts audio from the second Endgame trailer with footage from the beloved childrens’ series. The end result manages to be both ridiculous and impressive, as Peppa and her friends join forces to avenge their snapped away loved ones.

Even with a massive three-hour runtime, Endgame became a bonafide phenomenon, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it thus far to a close.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

2019 has also proved to be an interesting year for Peppa Pig, as the franchise was the subject of a movie, an album of music, a significant deal with Hasbro, and a surprising amount of memes.

“I’m not really on social media.” Harley Bird, who voices the character, told Vulture earlier this year. “I keep the Peppa life really separate from my own home life. I live in England in the countryside on a farm with all my siblings and my parents. I go from recording Peppa in the studio to coming home and cleaning up the chickens or something like that. I don’t like to follow it up on social media because I don’t want the Peppa side of my life to crash into my home one. As Peppa, I am a voice artist, so I like to keep it all quite separate. I’ve still got the farm, all my family and friends. I’ve got school, where I’m doing A-levels.”

