Peppa Pig Renewed but Creators Step Away

Peppa Pig fans can look forward to plenty more of the beloved Pig family on their television screens, as Entertainment One has renewed the popular series until 2027, which will include another 104 episodes (via Deadline). That's great news for fans of the series, though there will be a few changes behind the scenes. Animation studio Astley Baker Davies, made up of show creators Neville Astley, Mark Baker, and Phil Davies, will be handing over the show to UK animation studio Karrot, who produce Sarah & Duck, as the show's creators step away from the series.

Karrot will handle and produce those 104 new episodes, but the good news is that the show's style, music, and voice cast will not be going anywhere. Now, while the creators won't be part of the series anymore, animators from Astley Baker Davies will be moving over to Karrot to help with the series, as well as head writer Phill Hall, who has been with the show since 2007.

As for why Astley, Baker, and Davies are stepping away from the series they created back in 2004, ABD says it was more about freeing themselves up to work on other projects and allow someone else to handle the day-to-day responsibilities.

"We decided that now is time for us to give ourselves the space to work on other projects without the day-to-day of producing Peppa," Astley, Baker, and Davies said. “Peppa Pig has been a huge part of our lives. It’s a source of great pride that it’s given joy to so many children for so many years. Peppa will always be close to our hearts and we couldn’t be more pleased to be passing the torch to the extraordinarily talented team of artists at Karrot.”

Rebecca Harvey, EVP of global brand and marketing at eOne family brands, said: “In creating the global evergreen preschool series, Astley Baker Davies have achieved a rare, once in a generation success story.

“The show’s enduring popularity is a tribute to their skill as storytellers and their dedication to the characters and their craft. We wish them every success as they embark on their next adventure. We remain committed to producing fresh Peppa Pig content that will continue to resonate with each new generation and that will underpin the long-term future of the property.”

