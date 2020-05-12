Internet Drags Quibi for Coronavirus Pandemic Excuses

While other streaming services are putting up record numbers, Quibi has struggled to find its footing in an ever-growing marketplace of OTT services. Despite launching in a golden age of content, the service that focuses on "quick bites" of programming has secured just 1.5 million subscribers since its launch and in one recent interview, co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg blamed the service's woes on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus,” Katzenberg told the New York Times. “Everything. But we own it.”

“Is it the avalanche of people that we wanted and were going for out of launch?” he added. “The answer is no. It’s not up to what we wanted. It’s not close to what we wanted. If we knew on March 1, which is when we had to make the call, what we know today, you would say that is not a good idea. The answer is, it’s regrettable. But we are making enough gold out of hay here that I don’t regret it.”

Suffice to say, Twitter users aren't especially thrilled with the executive blaming the coronavirus, despite all other stream platforms seeing massive gains. Keep scrolling to see what tweets are saying...