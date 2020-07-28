Quibi Scores 10 Emmy Nominations

✖

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations were revealed on Tuesday and when it comes to nominations for the best in short form entertainment, Quibi dominated. The short form streaming service earned 10 nominations in various short form categories. Some categories saw the streaming service receive multiple nominations for different programs as well, specifically in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category which saw both Most Dangerous Game and Reno 911! receive nominations.

The Antoine Fuqua-produced #FreeRayshawn led the pack with three nominations -- Outstanding Actor in A short Form Comedy or Drama Series nominations for Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James as well as an Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Jasmine Cephas. Anna Kendrick also snagged a nomination on the latter category for Dummy. You can check out the full list of nominations in the short categories below.

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)

The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne (#FreeRayshawn)

Stephan James (#FreeRayshawn)

Christoph Waltz (Most Dangerous Game)

Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No)

Corey Hawkins (Survive)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick (Dummy)

Kaitlin Olson (Flipped)

Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn)

Rain Valdez (Razor Tongue)

Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911!)

Quibi is a somewhat unique streaming service. All of Quibi's programming is under 10 minutes in length (the "quick bite" format) and is meant to be watched on mobile devices on the go with content utilizing "Turnstyle" technology to dynamically switch between portrait and landscape viewing format. The service launched in April, something that may have been a bit of bad timing for the streamer given the coronavirus pandemic causing shifts in where and how people get their entertainment. Earlier this month it was reported that just eight percent of Quibi users paid for subscriptions after the free trial period ended, though Quibi has disputed these claims.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.