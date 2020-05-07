R.L. Stine's Just Beyond Graphic Novel Series Being Adapted for Disney+

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Since its launch last November, Disney+ has offered audiences a number of family-friendly programs, with its latest project delving into the world of horror and science fiction, adapting R.L. Stine's Just Beyond graphic novel series into an eight-episode program. Stine has been offering fans creepy and kooky stories for decades with his Goosebumps and Fear Street series, with this new adaptation sure to deliver Disney+ subscribers a compelling blend of humor and horror. The adaptation comes from Seth Grahame-Smith, who previously produced the IT films, Child's Play, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. The series aims to debut on Disney+ in fall of 2021.

"I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” Grahame-Smith shared in a statement. “I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

The graphic novel series comes from BOOM! Studios, who describes the initial book, "Middle school feels like the worst place imaginable, but for Jess, Josh, and Marco, their school may actually be the worst place in this world…or any other! After a chance encounter with a deadly creature stalking the school halls, these three unsuspecting students are whisked away to a horrifying realm beyond the school boiler room where they must unravel a terrifying mystery. Can they save the kids they find there and escape themselves, or will they be forever trapped Just Beyond?"

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” Stine shared. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

Stay tuned for details on Just Beyond before its debut in fall of 2021.

