Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves Trailer Released by HBO Max

Ridley Scott has become an icon for his work in the science fiction realm, with classics like Blade Runner and the majority of the Alien franchise. After decades in the industry, the noteworthy director is finally headed into television -- and we have our first official look at what that will entail. On Wednesday, HBO Max released the first teaser trailer for Raised by Wolves, their upcoming live-action sci-fi series created by Scott (who also directs the series) and The Red Road's Aaron Guzikowski. The trailer, which you can check out above, showcases the pair's vision of a bleak and slightly terrifying sci-fi world, with some chilling results.

Raised by Wolves follows two androids, Father (Assassin's Creed: Origins' Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Splitting Up Together's Amanda Collin) who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Raised by Wolves also stars Vikings star Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Winta McGrath as Campion, Niamh Algar as Sue, Felix Jamieson as Paul, Ethan Hazzard as Hunter, Jordan Loughran as Tempest, Aasiya Shah as Holly, Ivy Wong as Vita, and Matias Varela as Lucius.

Raised by Wolves was originally crafted for TNT, before moving to HBO Max in October of 2019.

“As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there’s no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV, said at the time.

“The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron and team have created for this project are mesmerizing,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, added.

The series' executive producers include Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Robyn Meisinger.

Raised by Wolves will join a growing roster of existing HBO Max originals, including Love Life, Doom Patrol, Search Party, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Tig N' Seek, Close Enough, and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo.

What do you think of the first look at Raised by Wolves? Will you be checking out the series when it debuts next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Raised by Wolves will arrive on HBO Max on September 3rd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.