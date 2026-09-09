Spooky Netflix Hit Confirms Season 2 Release Date Just in Time for Halloween – Watch Trailer

Spooky Season approaches, bringing with it the annual influx of gothy, ghostly and altogether haunted television content. Among this season’s offerings, courtesy of Netflix, is the second season of a delightfully macabre sitcom-meets-horror-meets-parody cartoon series left audiences crossing their fingers for a renewal after its premiere in September of 2025.

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Thankfully, this seems like a Halloween wish come true for fans, as Netflix’ Haunted Hotel has announced an upcoming second season. Abaddon, the show’s standout demon-trapped-in-the-body-of-a-little-boy-from-the-1700s, has slammed, scrabbled, scurried and snarled his way across the screen in a delightfully strange little teaser to inform us that the story of Haunted Hotel will continue with new episodes on October 9th. Spirits rejoice! You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

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Haunted Hotel‘s First Season Gave Us An Intricate And Morbidly Delightful World, With Little Time To Explore It

Haunted Hotel, originally premiering on Netflix in September 2025, follows mother Katherine Freeling, older brother Ben and little sister Esther as they move out to the damp and foggy woods of upstate New York to take up management of a dingy, old-fashioned hotel left to them by their uncle Nathan after his mysterious death. However, this is no simple family-business sitcom, as the titular hotel is haunted by a seemingly endless array of ghosts, ghouls, miscellaneous monsters, a demon trapped in the ageless body of a little boy… and the ghost of uncle Nathan himself, who, while still as friendly and easygoing as he was in life, has no desire to give over hotel management duties quite so easily.

This format, already ripe for explorations of horror, family, and the afterlife, is given an additional layer of variety, worldbuilding and humor as most episodes (and many of the recurring characters) act as parodies of horror properties. Classic and modern horror properties alike are deftly woven into Haunted Hotel‘s universe, ranging from Freddy Krueger and The Exorcist (Abaddon’s entire character being a parody of the 1973 film) to the Jotunn monster from 2017’s The Ritual. With Haunted Hotel‘s first season having run for all of ten episodes, it is safe to say that this story, and the world of interconnected knockoff-horror canons that it builds by the very nature of its episode structure, has not yet been utilized to anything near its full potential.

Season 2 Has The Opportunity Pick Up Unexplored Season 1 Threads, And Address New Developments In The Wider World Of Horror

After the show’s first season ended with a return to the status quo following a close brush with the apocalypse, Haunted Hotel Season Two is set to take off sprinting back into all the things that make the show great— monster-of-the-week (or more accurately ghost-of-the-week) episodic adventures, slice-of-life family interactions as they struggle with the very mundane repairs and financial concerns of running a hotel, the absurdist humor inherent to Abaddon, misty adventures through the surrounding woods, et cetera. Adding to that, the intervening year has brought us plenty of new and fresh horror content ripe for inclusion in Haunted Hotel´s burgeoning parody-horrorverse.

However, this second season also provides opportunity to delve deeper into the show’s more serious and complex aspects— the unclear circumstances of Nathan’s death were a constant unspoken presence the first season’s family interactions, making it clear that things would need to be aired out eventually, and the final two episodes of the season vastly (and somewhat alarmingly) expanded the scope of Abaddon’s potential power while also giving him an intense— and traumatizing— instance of character growth that will doubtless leave him questioning how his allegiance to the Hotel and the Freeling family can coexist with his own infernal, apocalyptic nature. Haunted Hotel Season 2 has a lot on its plate, but if it can continue the pacing, tone, and heart of its first season, there’s no doubt it will be absolutely ghastly in the best possible way.

Haunted Hotel returns for Season 2 October 9th on Netflix.