Raven’s Home Gets Disney Channel Season 2 Premiere Date

Raven’s Home is gearing up for another season, and Disney Channel just announced the big premiere date.

Disney Channel pleased fans when it renewed the hit series for a second season, and now they’ve just announced that the show will premiere on June 25. New episodes will debut over four consecutive days that same week, and afterward, new episodes will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 am (via Deadline).

The regular hijinks from the first season are making a return for the sophomore season, but the main storyline will center around Raven’s son Booker. In the first season, fans learned he had inherited his mom’s gift for seeing into the future, but no one other than Levi really knows. Now the rest of the family will find out about Booker’s abilities, and it won’t take long before Booker and Raven’s visions start to collide.

It remains to be seen how Raven will explain her abilities to her son, and how she’ll handle having someone else in the family with the same talents. It will probably not be smooth, but it will likely be endlessly entertaining.

Executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels worldwide Adam Bonnett couldn’t be happier with the reception of the first season, as well as the fact that a fan-favorite Disney character has returned to the fold.

“We are incredibly proud of our first season and the fact that Raven has returned home to Disney Channel in a very big way,” Bonnett said. “The entire cast and crew have delivered a classic family sitcom that kids and families will be watching for many years to come.”

Raven’s Home brings back Raven Baxter, who frequently gets visions of the future. In the new show, she is now mother to two children named Nia (Navia Ziraili Robinson) and Booker (Isaac Ryan Brown), the latter of which has inherited her ability of psychic visions.

They are joined by Raven’s friend Chelsea, who has to move in with Raven after a bad divorce. She has a son named Levi (Jason Maybaum), though in their case the parent-child roles seem to be reversed. The kids also have a friend who lives across the hallway named Tess (Sky Katz).

The show is executive produced by Dava Savel, Michael Feldman, and Raven-Symone. Savel and Feldman worked with Symone on the original series as well.

As for the original show, That’s So Raven ran from 2003 to 2007 and was nominated for two Emmy Awards.