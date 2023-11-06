Reacher Season 2 Teaser Reveals Trailer Release Date

Prime Video is promoting the trailer for Reacher Season 2 with a short teaser trailer to whet fans' appetite. The second season of the popular Prime Video original series stars Alan Ritchson as our titular character, and next month marks its return to the Amazon streaming service. There have been updates to the new season of Reacher over the last several months, and the tease of a new trailer only ramps up the anticipation. The full Reacher trailer is due out on Tuesday, November 7th, and you can check it out in the preview below.

"The countdown begins for Reacher's return!" a tweet from the official Prime Video Indonesia account reads. "#ReacherOnPrime S2 Trailer out tomorrow" The very short 15-second video features Alan Ritchson's Reacher kicking ass and taking names, with very quick glimpses of some of the action scenes awaiting viewers in Season 2.

Peacemaker star joins the cast of Reacher Season 2

A new character set to join Reacher Season 2 had their role recast before the original actor could film any scenes. According to Deadline, Peacemaker and Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick was added to the cast of Reacher Season 2 at the start of production. He replaced Rory Cochrane, who had been cast as the character of Shane Langston back in September. Due to scheduling conflicts, Cochrane had to back out due to scheduling conflicts early in the production. Langston is a former NYPD who has taken over security for a private defense contractor. Patrick will be a series regular for the new season.

What is Prime Video's Reacher about?

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher's keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Season 2 of Reacher is expected to premiere in December on Prime Video.