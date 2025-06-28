Reacher Season 4 Loses Key Star With Filming Already Underway

Production on Reacher season 4 is currently underway, but a key casting change has been revealed just weeks after the outgoing actor was first announced. The upcoming season will adapt Gone Tomorrow, Lee Child’s 2009 novel, which begins with Jack Reacher witnessing a suspicious suicide on a New York City subway. What follows is the typical layered investigation involving covert government agencies, terrorism, and plenty of large man violence. The official Reacher Instagram account teased the adaptation with a post on June 11 featuring a season 4 script resting on a subway seat, followed by a June 12 update confirming Gone Tomorrow as the source material.

With some filming already completed in Philadelphia, Deadline has reported that Jay Baruchel has left the project. The How To Train Your Dragon voice actor has reportedly been forced to drop out for personal reasons, and has already been replaced by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette. He will now play Jacob Merrick, a small-town police officer who is key to the new season’s story.

Baruchel was originally one of eight new cast members announced earlier in June, as Reacher continues the trend of starting each new chapter with a totally fresh cast. The rest of those additions include Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson. Most character details for the new cast remain under wraps for now, but the novel features multiple locations and factions, including military intelligence, Homeland Security, and international operatives, so there’s more than enough scope for a broad cast.

Reacher, based on the long-running novel series by Lee Child, has attracted a consistent audience since its debut on Prime Video. The series has also propelled star Alan Ritchson onto a higher plane of fame, and his name continues to be thrown forward into the Batman casting conversation. More details of the forthcoming season are expected as filming continues ahead of a likely 2026 release date (based on the production timelines of previous seasons).