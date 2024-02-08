Reacher Season 3 Casts Two New Actors, Including Reacher’s New Love Interest

With each season of Reacher tackling a different story from creator Lee Childs, new storylines require the addition of new characters, with TVLine confirming today that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy are joining Alan Ritchson in the upcoming season. Hall will play Zachary Beck, who the outlet describes as “a formidable and successful businessman/owner of a rug import company that Reacher suspects is a cover for a more nefarious operation,” while Cassidy is playing Susan Duffy, described as “an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.” The new season is based on the novel Persuader.

The official Jack Reacher website describes Persuader, “A cop is dead, and Reacher pulled the trigger. When Jack Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. Never apologize. Never explain. Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. But he has a burning desire for justice.”

In Season 2 of the series, which was based on the book Bad Luck and Trouble, Reacher teamed up with his former military allies to help uncover the truth behind a major conspiracy full of murder and betrayal. While fans understandably appreciated seeing Reacher in this dynamic, the upcoming season will strip away the supporting characters to see Reacher return to his more independent roots.

“What I can say is the spirit of Reacher is that he is a loner and a drifting hobo, to use Reacher’s terminology,” showrunner Nick Santora shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year of the upcoming season. “So, Reacher is never going to have a band of merry folks that travel along with him and help him solve crimes and have adventures. The DNA of Reacher is that he moves about on his own and teams up with good people when there’s bad lurking about, and then he says goodbye to those people and goes on his way. And that’s what we’re always trying to stay true to.”

For any fans apprehensive about any major shifts for Season 3, Santora joked, “I can tell you Reacher is going to kick the crap out of people; he’s going to be incredibly smart and deductive in figuring things out; he’s going to be a hero and he is going to help save the day! He’s going to be Jack Reacher.”

