Realistic Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Fan Art Will Give You Nightmares

If there’s one thing any child of the ’90s loves to discuss, it’s classic Nickelodeon shows. An entire generation had the pleasure of growing up on the weirdest and slimiest content imaginable, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Many fans of the classics are still keeping their favorite shows alive with some unique fan art, and this recent realistic image of the Aaahh!!! Real Monsters gang is sure to delight you (or give you nightmares). Shared to Instagram by George Evangelista, this picture gives us a glimpse into what a live-action version of the animated series could look like.

“Continuing with some 90s cartoons with Aaah!!! Real Monsters. Great to let loose one this one,” he shared.

Evangelista is a digital artist based out of Melbourne, Australia. He’s also made art for ’90s kids classics such as Doug, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, and more. You see see more of his art work on Instagram here or on Facebook here.

Many fans of ’90s Nick were quick to comment on the post, clearly impressed with the work.

“90s era cartoons made in this style are terrifying… keep them coming,” @asinine_alex wrote.

“If I didn’t know their personalities from the cartoon I’d be terrified. Great work man,” @blackmendontcheatcouncil added.

Another fan asked if Evangelista plans on making pieces for Rocket Power and CatDog, to which he replied, “I will get to the ones you mentioned eventually, I have no plans on stopping yet.”

If you’re a fan of realistic Nickelodeon, you might be excited to hear that a new live-action Rugrats movie is in the works from the director of Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Rugrats is set to be a live-action/CGI hybrid with the babies being computer-generated while the adults will be played by real actors. Sounds like it has the potential to be just as creepy as this Aaahh!!! Real Monsters fan art.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters episodes are currently available to buy on Amazon. Rugrats currently has a release date of January 29, 2021, and the original series is now streaming on Hulu.

