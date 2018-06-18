What Fantastic Four Could Look Like With John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Zac Efron, and John Cena

Barring any sort of regulatory mishaps, Fox’s sale to Disney should close in the next few months. With the closure of the sale, of course, the movie and television rights to Marvel’s first family — the Fantastic Four — revert back to Marvel Studios.

Acting on popular fan castings on the web, fan artist extraordinaire BossLogic took the most popular fan castings and gave us a possible look at how the actors would look in their respective roles, should they ever end up in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The most popular fan castings out of the four involve real-life couple John Krasinki and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm. BossLogic then imagined Zac Efron (Baywatch) as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and John Cena (Blockers) as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Krasinski and Blunt have been a fan-favorite choice for the roles for quite some time, but the flame was reignited earlier this week thanks to comments made by Krasinski.

On the press tour to promote his horror flick A Quiet Place, Krasinski — who also happened to serve as director — spoke about a potential role in the MCU.

“Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four. I would love that,” Krasinski said when asked about the role. “I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan, so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If there are any left, a lot of these have been taken, but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great.”

This week wasn’t the first time Krasinski had spoke about a potential superhero role. In 2016, Krasinski said he’d “absolutely” be interested in acting in a superhero flick.

“My whole thing is I’m such a huge fan of the Marvel movies, so if there are any characters left for sure, bang the drum,” Krasinski explained. “Just to be in that world, they’re really well-made and they seem like they’re having a lot of fun and I happen to be friends with a whole bunch of those guys and girls, so to me it would be a great time, I’d love it.”

With Fox continually pushing out X-Men-related movies — such as Deadpool 2, New Mutants, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix — Marvel Studios would likely choose to reboot the Fantastic Four prior to their mutant counterparts should the studio make the inevitable decision to include the First Family in the MCU.

A Quiet Place — starring Krasinski, Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe — is in theaters now.