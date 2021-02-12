WandaVision Episode 6 Casually Drops A Major New Revelation About Wanda's Powers

✖

Marvel Studios' WandaVision has made huge strides in what Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is capable of with her abilities. Ever since she fully debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron and across her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her abilities have always had a very nebulous quality which have allowed her to kind of do whatever the plot/script calls for her to do at any given moment. WandaVision however has shown her abilities to completely alter reality in major ways, including bringing Vision back to life and seemingly giving birth to two children, and this week's episode made an even bigger update to her power set. Spoilers below!

In the full blown Halloween special, Wanda and her brother Pietro (still featuring Evan Peters as the character in a meta-recasting effort) prepare to take the twins out trick or treating. As they get ready to go out, Wanda warns her brother about any mischief he might cause by saying she will "magic (him) into a pickled herring" (a reference to an earlier flashback about their childhood Halloweens in Sokovia). This might seem like a minor gag but it also marks Wanda's first instance of referring to her abilities as "magic." That, coupled with the "Yo-Magic" commercial in the episode that features a dying boy, is strawberry flavored, and called "the snack for survivors," it seems like Wanda is finally fully embracing that her powers, when pushed to their limits, are akin to magic.

Doctor Strange firmly established the existence of magic in the MCU, and as we know WandaVision will lead directly into his upcoming sequel movie complete with Olsen reprising as her character. Perhaps the series, in addition to offering a starring vehicle for the character and giving her a bridge for her grief, WandaVision will be the big point for her into finally becoming the Scarlet Witch and fully embracing magic.

For now, that's all just a theory, but showrunner Jac Schaeffer has previously spoken about watching the theorizing and engagement with the series and calling it fun.

"It's been so fun, mostly just because it's all -- everything is just indicative of fan engagement and that's all you really want, ever, is for people to care and be interested." Schaeffer told THR "The theorizing is amazing. The fans are so smart and so dedicated and they come up with such, y'know, amazing notions. A lot of it is accurate, a lot of it is not, there's a lot that's very amusing...there are a few things here and there that I'm like 'Oh, I didn't mean that but that's really smart.' I'm just gonna go ahead and be like 'I meant that.' And with the writers...we do a lot of sending of the memes and the tweets to each other for our own internal enjoyment and that's been a lot of fun."

WandaVision's first six episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

