Regular Show Creator Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel celebrated the program’s 10th Anniversary. The Cartoon Network show really got off the ground a decade ago and a lot of fans are feeling old. With Close Enough rolling on HBO Max, Quintel is already on to his next project. But, Regular Show is beloved by so many for the longevity and the role the show played in getting Cartoon Network into the powerhouse position it enjoys now. Along with Adventure Time, a lot of new fans who may have drifted away came flooding back. Now, a bunch of those people are all up in Quintel’s mentions on Twitter to reminisce about what the show meant to them. (Also, can we take a moment to just grapple with the fact that it’s been a decade since that first episode came about?)

Comicbook.com had the chance to catch up with Quintel before Regular Show ended and he seemed to be happy to have connected with the fans at that level.

Regular Show first aired 10 years ago today... OOOOOOOOOOHHH!!!!!!!!!!!! — JG Quintel (@JGQuintel) September 6, 2020

"It's been a long run and with something like 264 episodes, we were getting to the point where were like 'we can't do that, already done that'. We've done so many stories and also I know for a fact that all television shows end. That's inevitable," he admitted. "The fact that we ran, along with Adventure Time at this point, as their longest-running show it was bound to happen sooner than later."

Taking the gang to space was a risky choice, but one that paid dividends for the show as the final arc ended up being a ton of fun.

Quintel explained, ”I was so concentrated on working 'in the now', but as time goes on little ideas start popping in your head like let's send them to space, but that's dumb. Yet as things started moving forward and the way the movie turned out and how it was revealed that their future selves are already super cool space rangers. So they have this falling out and we realized that [going into space] was part of their story."

"Yeah, we were concerned about that, especially when it came to early on with this idea floating around the writer's room. I kept thinking though that we can do this and actually make it kinda cool. It will be hard as other shows might have gone done a different plan and just reboot it in space, but this is the same show. It's all part of the canon of what we've been doing for the past few years." he hoped before the final season got rolling. "I think we pulled it off and it's going to be very deep as people watch it as it goes on. It won't be a typical space...thing."

There’s even now a soft spot for the cringe-worthy blunders Mordecai had near the end of the series as he couldn’t get his love life in order.

"Mordecai, at this moment in the show is just bad at this kinda stuff. I don't feel like anybody really starts out really good at talking with girls. It's an awkward start, especially for him," Quintel observed. "The episodes towards the end where Margaret came back he really messed up and made some poor decisions. I know it was painful to watch, but I think that meant that it was a little too real."

