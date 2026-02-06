Peacock’s Remake of Cult 1980s Comedy The ‘Burbs Sees Keke Palmer Shine (Review)

Despite boasting Tom Hanks in a leading role, The ‘Burbs was released in 1989 to mixed reviews and a modest box office return. Yet, the movie went on to become a dark comedy cult classic, gaining a second life through home releases and, now, streaming. Still, it’s curious that The ‘Burbs is being revived by Peacock as a TV show, as the brand lacks the broad recognition that usually justifies a Hollywood reboot. That said, the prestige of the people involved in the project, including executive producer Seth MacFarlane and lead star Keke Palmer, is enough to give the series a chance. If you do, you might be charmed by a quirky slice-of-suburban-life drama that handles its murder mystery elements surprisingly well, despite some dubious creative decisions.

Taking only the bare minimum of The ‘Burbs movie, the TV show focuses on a neighborhood conspiracy unfolding in what should be the safest corner of the country. The story revolves around Samira (Palmer), the mother of a newborn baby who just moved in with her husband, Rob (Jack Whitehall), to his parents’ old place in the suburbs. Trapped in her home all day and bored out of her mind, Samira starts to dig through the history of the abandoned Victorian residence that tarnishes the clean image of her new cul-de-sac street, where a teenager was possibly murdered 20 years earlier. Her paranoia only grows when a new neighbor, Gary (Justin Kirk), moves into the dilapidated house in the middle of the night, installing heavy security systems. Of course, Samira’s crusade will put her in all sorts of unexpected situations that are quite entertaining—until the final episodes of The ‘Burbs.

Rating: 3/5

PROS CONS Enthralling lead performance by Keke Palmer Disappointing season finale Strong ensemble cast Uneven pacing Gripping central mystery Distracting sequel bait Sharp dark humor

The ‘Burbs Multi-Season Ambition Gets in the Way of a Streamlined Story

The first episode of The ‘Burbs perfectly sets the stage for its central mystery. Through the surrogate eyes of Samira, audiences slowly realize that there’s something rotten festering beneath the idyllic life in Hinkley Hills. Neighbors are suspiciously protective of their past, key characters whisper about buried secrets, and the disparate rumors about the decaying Victorian and its previous inhabitants point to a major conspiracy. However, the series also underlines that the monotonous life of the suburbs is the perfect fuel for rumors, and Samira, as a lawyer who’s now relegated to the role of housewife, is desperate to find any source of excitement. There is a lingering vagueness about how much Samira imagines to fill the emptiness of her life, which serves as an immediate hook for The ‘Burbs.

Each subsequent episode will somehow play with the same ambiguity. For the most part, the writing in The ‘Burbs is ingenious, using the characters’ limited information to point the viewer toward fresh clues and loose ends. Each revelation also comes with a twist—some truly unexpected—as you are constantly wondering who the true villains might be, and what actually happened to the young Allison 20 years before. On that note, it’s a shame that The ‘Burbs is being dropped all at once on Peacock, as this is a series that could provide great watercooler discussions as fans dissect the latest developments. The binge format of The ‘Burbs also works against the show by putting too much focus on the season finale, where the story gets messy.

Without delving into spoilers, The ‘Burbs does solve the immediate questions it raises, and there’s an arc conclusion for the series. Yet, the final episode stumbles towards the finishing line while setting the stage for a second season that hasn’t been ordered, and might never be due to the instability of the streaming business. It’s a shame, then, that The ‘Burbs didn’t use its final episode to wrap things up better, only pointing towards the future instead of making it a core element of the narrative. As it is, the season finale is by far the weakest installment of the show, an unfortunate creative decision that will undoubtedly irk a section of the audience. Nevertheless, while the destination is not optimal and the full season drop pushes people to get there faster, there’s a lot to enjoy during your journey through Hinkley Hills.

The ‘Burbs Characters Make the Show Worth It

While people might be drawn to The ‘Burbs for its promise of murder, mystery, and grimy secrets, the series also offers a dramatic experience that perfectly balances tragedy and humor. The suburban setting, isolated from the rush of the big city, enhances petty disputes and allows the writers to explore the idiosyncrasies inherent to human existence, especially when comfort and survival are no longer a concern. That’s not to say The ‘Burbs is blind to societal issues, as the white suburbs are also a great place to discuss structural racism, the pressure of community expectations, and how neighbors can become a found family of sorts. Still, just like Desperate Housewives before it, The ‘Burbs knows how to use dark comedy to laugh at the eccentric personalities we find in the suburbs, and who so often are the source of their own woes.

In addition to Palmer, who’s brilliant as always in her role as Samira, The ‘Burbs also features a collection of recurring and main characters that are delightful to watch. One of the highlights of the series is Naveen, Rob’s childhood friend who never left Hinkley Hills, and who is on a journey of self-discovery after a painful divorce. Kapil Talwalkar plays Naveen with a mix of eagerness and sincere naivety that makes him instantly likable. RJ Cyler and Kyrie McAlpin, although less present in the show due to their supporting roles, steal every scene they are in. Then, there’s the core cul-de-sac crew, formed by former military woman Dana (Paula Pell), widowed housewife Lynn (Julia Duffy), and reclusive tech enthusiast Tod (Mark Proksch). Samira’s obsession with the Victorian brings all of them closer together, and it’s fun to watch a talented cast help elevate each other’s performances.

Ultimately, Peacock’s reimagining of The ‘Burbs succeeds more as a vibrant character study than an airtight mystery. While the narrative overextends itself in a bid for longevity, the undeniable chemistry of its ensemble ensures the series never becomes. If you can forgive a finale that looks a little too far into the future, you’ll find that this is one neighborhood well worth getting lost in for a weekend.

All episodes of The ‘Burbs drop on Peacock on Sunday, February 8th.

How do you like the original The 'Burbs movie? Are you excited about the TV show reboot?