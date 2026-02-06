Every Episode of Peacock’s New Dark Suburban Mystery Remake Series Is Now Streaming

February is already shaping up to be a great month for Peacock subscribers. The NBCUniversal streamer has expanded its library with the arrival of everything from the romantic classic Pride and Prejudice to the 2024 horror film Speak No Evil, in addition to a few Peacock originals. The streamer’s February lineup also just delivered one of Peacock’s most anticipated titles of the year, a dark suburban mystery remake of an ‘80s cult classic.

Peacock’s episodic reimagining of Joe Dante’s 1989 cult classic dark comedy The ‘Burbs officially debuted on the NBCUniversal streamer on February 8th, just days after the original movie arrived on the platform. Much like the Tom Hanks-starring original, the new series is about suburban paranoia and presumed dark secrets hidden behind manicured lawns and drawn curtains. Fans who get hooked on the first episode won’t have to wait for more of the story, either, because all eight episodes of The ‘Burbs’ debut season are now streaming.

Peacock’s The ‘Burbs Brings an ‘80s Classic Into the Modern Day

Dante’s The ‘Burbs remains a beloved dark comedies of the ‘80s, and so it’s really a no-brainer that it has finally received the remake treatment that is now so prominent in Hollywood. Just like the original, which centered around Hanks’ family man Ray Peterson as he becomes suspicious of his eccentric new neighbors, the modern reimagining promises to tap into anxieties and use a blend of humor and horror to explore the mysteries hiding behind neighbors’ curtains and evoke a creeping sense of paranoia. The series shifts the focus to Keke Palmer’s Samira, a proactive, detective-minded wife who reluctantly moves into her husband’s suburban childhood home and transitions into an amateur sleuth when a new neighbor moves in across the street.

The ‘Burbs TV show has some big shoes to fill when it comes to the bizarre, over-the-top moments that defined the original, but with a strong team that includes Seth MacFarlane, original film writer Dana Olsen, and writers from Dead to Me and The Handmaid’s Tale, it’s easy to put confidence in the show’s ability to pull it off. The show also boasts a cast of talent with proven comedic chops, from SNL’s Paula Pell to What We Do in the Shadows’ Mark Proksch. The ‘Burbs, which swaps the ‘80s setting for a contemporary suburban landscape and aims to play on anxieties shaped by current events, also features some great nods to the original 1989 movie that will prove to be fun, nostalgic moments for fans. The release of all eight episodes at once also makes it a perfect show to binge-watch.

Will There Be a The ‘Burbs Season 2?

That remains to be seen. The show’s future hasn’t been addressed by Peacock at this time, and we really wouldn’t expect to hear a renewal or cancellation decision until the show has had some time to settle with viewers and receive a better overall consensus on its reception.

