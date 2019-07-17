Rick and Morty Season 4 Is 10 Episodes, Season 5 Already in the Works

Fans of the popular Rick and Morty animated series have been waiting for quite a long time to see what’s next for the titular adventurers, as Season 3 ended way back in 2017. There have been no new episodes of Rick and Morty for nearly two years, but that’s about to change in November when the highly-anticipated fourth season arrives on Adult Swim. Fortunately, the wait for new Rick and Morty will never be this long again.

Ahead of Rick and Morty‘s Season 4 Comic-Con panel this weekend, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland spoke with EW about what fans can expect from the upcoming installment. In addition to vaguely hinting at new plot details, the duo confirmed that Season 4 would consist of 10, and that they are already working on the fifth season.

“This new season will be 10,” Roiland said. “We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker.”

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” added Harmon. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

While the fourth season hasn’t even been released yet, the Rick and Morty team has a lot of work ahead of them. During the time between seasons, Adult Swim renewed the series for an unprecedented 70 episodes. If each of the upcoming seasons last 10 episodes, we can expect another seven years of Rick and Morty at least.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Rick and Morty?