Rick and Morty Promo Teases Return of a Classic Episode

Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in its final slate of episodes, and the first look at the next episode is teasing the return of a classic kind of episode that fans have been waiting for. Rick and Morty’s newest season thus far has been going through a new status quo that it has been setting up for the characters following everything that happened to them in the previous few seasons. This has meant that while the new season has been largely episodic, it has rewarded long time fans with new advancements for each of the characters and how they relate to one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Rick and Morty Season 8 has been telling episodic stories through the episodes seen so far, there have been some fun callbacks to the earliest seasons of the series. This includes returns for special kind of formats that fans have loved in the past, so it seems like that could be happening again as the preview for the next episode sets up a perfect way to start a whole new kind of Interdimensional Cable. Check out the preview for Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7 below (as spotted by @swimpedia on X).

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, July 6th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, "Ricker than Fiction"! pic.twitter.com/LA8cqlxTSe — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 30, 2025

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7 is titled “Ricker than Fiction” and will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, July 6th at 11:00PM ET. The synopsis teases the coming episode as such, “Rick and Morty write the next installment of their favorite movie franchise.” Unfortunately the details seen thus far don’t queue up another Interdimensional Cable, but it’s likely that we’ll be seeing an anthology either way. Each season of the series has one episode that’s completely detached from everything else and tells a wacky story, and that seems to be what’s coming here.

The premise already sees Rick and Morty watching the latest entry in some wild kind of franchise that seems to be so incompetent that the two decide to write a new movie themselves. This is just ripe to have fun with the idea and showcase all sorts of potential stories that don’t have any bearing on what’s coming in the rest of the season. It’s going to feel different than other anthologies, but could end up being much more fun that’s to how far it can go.

Adult Swim

How Will Rick and Morty Season 8 End?

Much like any of the seasons of Rick and Morty thus far, it’s hard to predict how this new season is going to an end. Unlike previous seasons, Rick and Morty Season 8 hasn’t really dropped any big teases that could be paying off with big moments later. That being said, the new season has instead decided to reflect its serialization with how the characters have been changing. It’s becopming very clear that this wacky stuff is taking a toll on them, and emotionally their dynamic is starting to shift in ways not seen before.

These are going to serve as very important building blocks when Rick and Morty begins its next overarching, serialized story. Rick and Morty has been renewed through Season 12 with Adult Swim, so that’s going to open up the animated series to a much wider potential story. Much like how these first seasons had set up and paid off Evil Morty’s debut, this season could be where we start to see the seeds planted for a much bigger reveal later on. At the very least, it’s going to have lots of opportunity to have lots of jokes.

HT – @swimpedia on X