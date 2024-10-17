Rick and Morty Earns New Season Order Ahead of Season 8 Debut

Rick And Morty recently ended its seventh season, exploring some wild new territory for the titular characters. Adult Swim hasn’t stopped by confirming that an eighth season is on the way but has also let fans know to expect seasons nine and ten in the past. At this year’s New York Comic-Con, the beloved animated show made the surprising announcement that the Smith family would return for two additional seasons past ten, meaning that fans will have plenty more adventures to witness in Rick And Morty seasons eleven and twelve.

Here’s how the press release describes the renewal of Rick And Morty for seasons eleven and twelve, “Adult Swim has greenlit two additional seasons of Rick and Morty, ensuring the global hit comedy will reach a 12th season, it was announced today at New York Comic Con. Previously greenlit until Season 10, Adult Swim’s #1 series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe will now run through 2029. Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all of cable during seasons three, four, five , and six, and has garnered two Emmys for “Outstanding Animated Program.”

Rick And Morty And Beyond

Adding their thoughts to the momentous news, Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen said, “From Season One, Rick and Morty set a new standard in adult animation and has shown no signs of stopping. Dan, Scott, and the rest of the immensely talented team behind Rick and Morty are constantly outdoing themselves and I’ll be joining the millions of fans around the world in looking forward to more adventures in the years to come.”

Joining Ouweleen was the series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder. Harmon was sure to confirm that he didn’t want a universe that was bereft of Rick And Morty, “Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty. Fortunately, the list of places to go remains infinite.”

Scott Marder is hoping that the series will continue on forever, stating as such in the press release, “I couldn’t be prouder to have taken this baton pass of a lifetime during Rick and Morty’s fourth season and get us to Season 10. Getting to go beyond that now is such a gift I can’t wait to give our fans. Rick and Morty – a hundred years – forever!”

Where Do We Go From Here?

When last we left the Smith family, Rick had managed to defeat his most powerful and bitter foe, Prime Rick. Responsible for the death of his wife, the Rick we’ve come to know and love literally beat his alternate self to death thanks to some unexpected help. “Evil Morty” returned for season seven before leaving just as quickly, putting the future in flux in relation to what Morty and Rick will have to tackle in future seasons. Based on what we’ve already witnessed over the course of seven seasons, the sky is the limit.

Currently, Rick And Morty: The Anime has attempted to give fans a new take on the classic Adult Swim characters to a mixed response. Many viewers have wondered if the show hasn’t been able to live up to the same heights as the main series thanks to a lack of humor and a story that can be quite confusing at times. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see if a second season is confirmed and whether the Cartoon Network juggernaut will ever venture back into the anime world.

Want to see what the future holds for the Smith Family for its upcoming seasons?