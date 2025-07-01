Rick And Morty’s Latest Episode Has Hilarious Studio Ghibli Easter Egg And It’s Terrifying

Rick And Morty’s eighth season is more than halfway through but the Smith family is still facing some unbelievable challenges that are being thrown their way. Hilariously, the latest episode titled, “The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button” saw Beth and Space Beth manipulating their ages as Rick attempts to turn forward the clock. This storyline was only one part of the equation however as Morty, Summer, and Jerry found themselves attempting to escape from a theme park gone awry. Ironically enough, said amusement park just so happened to have a major nod to Studio Ghibli in a moment that defines “blink and you’ll miss it.”

Warning. If you have yet to watch Rick And Morty’s latest episode, the sixth season of season eight, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring spoiler territory. The theme park that made its debut in this latest episode is “Earth World,” an attraction filled spectacle that Rick wanted to show his family. Originally, the location was billed as being almost falling apart as Rick touted his clan witnessing just how terrible it is. With the mascots of the park being genetically created takes on popular pop culture figures from Earth, the installment slips in a twisted take on Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary director at Studio Ghibli. While we don’t see Ghibli characters join their creator, Hayao still does damage in the scene, which you can peep a still from below.

Rick Wants To Burp More

Recently, we had the opportunity to talk with Rick Sanchez’s current voice actor, Ian Cardoni, about a joke he’d love to dive into more in the series future. With multiple seasons already confirmed, Cardoni might just have the chance to work on this bit, “I think I would love to just burp more, you know? Let’s just bring about what has made this character iconic and just do more of that. I think you’re gonna hear more this season, but let’s stay loose and fun with it. Let’s do the most ridiculous, crazy adventures and also the deepest, most heartfelt storytelling and then burping and toilet humor. I think that’s fantastic.”

Cardoni also discussed the earlier parts of the series and how the future would capitalize on some moments, “There’s a nostalgia, and I think a romanticizing of the most iconic moments of the earlier seasons of the show. And as a fan, I love those too. But that’s just one aspect of the characters…If that was the mindset that the writers or the actors took early on in those seasons, you wouldn’t have gotten those iconic moments. So we’re playing, we’re having fun, and we’re really excited for the rest of [Rick and Morty Seasons 8 and 9].”

