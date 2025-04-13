Rick and Morty Might Bring Back One of the Best Kinds of Episodes

Rick and Morty is now readying to return to Adult Swim with Season 8 later this Spring, and one of the episodes in the coming season might be finally bringing back the Interdimensional Cable specials in a whole new way. Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works for a release later this May, and Adult Swim has kicked off a new wave of promotional efforts for the series now that it’s finally set to return for new episodes. This also means we’re going to get to see ten new wacky adventures for Rick Sanchez and the Smith Family.

Rick and Morty Season 8 revealed the titles of each of the episodes coming this season, but Adult Swim added a new flair to the announcement. Rather than just reveal the titles for the coming episodes, they also shared a bit of an animatic revealing a little of what to expect from each new release. This also includes a look at a new episode titled “Ricker Than Fiction,” and it really looks like it could be a return of the Interdimensional Cable format that fans haven’t got to see in the series for quite a long time.

Is Rick and Morty Bringing Back Interdimensional Cable?

Assuming that the order of the episode title reveals correspond to the order of Rick and Morty’s Season 8 episodes, “Ricker Than Fiction” will be the seventh episode of the season overall. The brief animatic shown for the episode sees Rick and Morty watching a TV with some wacky kind of special happening on it. It’s unclear if this is more than just a brief gag that the two of them are watching on screen, but the more exciting prospect is that this could be a return of the Interdimensional Cable format.

“Interdimensional Cable” is a special episode of Rick and Morty that saw them watching a series of random television shows across the universe, and they played out over a very loose format. A lot of it was famously improvisation from those involved (chiefly former series co-creator Justin Roiland before Adult Swim cut ties with him), but the format only returned with a single episode later before shifting away from it with other kinds of specials like “Morty’s Mind Blowers” seen in future seasons. But the original idea could be returning with this new episode as the two of them might be watching all kinds of wacky TV.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 8 Come Out?

Rick and Morty Season 8 will officially debut on May 25th at 11:00pm ET/PT with Adult Swim, and it has also been confirmed that this new season will be available for streaming with both Max and Hulu beginning on September 1st later this year. Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder will be returning for the new season as well as the core voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer returning for their respective roles.

As for what could we could expect to see in the next season of the always hard to predict Rick and Morty (which hopefully includes a new edition of Interdimensional Cable by a different name), Adult Swim teases Season 8 as such, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”